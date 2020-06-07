KENNEBUNKPORT – Gloria Allen Fraser McKay, born February 24, 1937, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 30, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.Gloria was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, where she grew up and went to Lynn Classical High School. While there she was a cheerleader for the basketball team. She met and married Lawrence Allen McKay, the joy of her life. Mom always loved that they shared the same middle name. On April 22, 1961 they were married in Marblehead, Massachusetts; they were married for 59 years. Together they had three children, Scott, Cathy and Steven and two grandchildren, Ommy Truscott and Edie McKay.Gloria was known for her sparkling blue eyes and when she was up to something they really twinkled. She had a great sense of humor and a wonderful love for people. Anyone she met immediately felt they were a welcomed friend. Gloria lived to shop and give presents. This was a particular enjoyable event with her daughter Cathy. She also loved to cheer for her New England Sports teams and for her granddaughter Edie’s sporting events and her great nephew Kyle McKay. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and spent many hours with them. Traveling was another one of Gloria’s passions. She had been to Europe and on several trips across the country. However, her favorite place to be was the ocean whether a walk on the beach at the family cottage in Bar Harbor or spending time on “her” bench in Kennebunkport, Maine.In her younger years Gloria worked in insurance in Boston, Massachusetts, and other various jobs to help support the family. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Hinrichs, brother, James Fraser, brothers-in-law, Charles McKay and Joseph McKay, and sister-in-law, Jean McKay.Gloria is survived by her husband, Lawrence Allen McKay; three children, Scott McKay, Catherine Caouette and her husband Pierre, Steven McKay and his wife Bonnie; two brothers, David Fraser and wife Mille, Donald Fraser; a sister, Judith Sweeney and husband Peter; two grandchildren, Ommy Truscott and Edie McKay; many nieces and nephews that she loved very much. A graveside committal service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday June 10, 2020 in the Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport. In accordance with current public health guidance, attendance may be restricted. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or the American Diabetes Foundation (www.diabetes.org).

