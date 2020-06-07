NEW GLOUCESTER – Eric Ng, 37, of New Gloucester, Maine, passed away on May 15, 2020.Eric spent most of his life in Westbrook, Maine. He was a surgical services specialist at Maine Medical Center. Eric and his wife, Elizabeth, have two children, Xander and Adeline.In addition to his beautiful young family, Eric leaves his mother, Laurette Ng, his father, John (and Vivian) Peterson, and his sister, Elizabeth Casner.He is greatly missed by his family and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.A graveside service will be held on June 12, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook, Maine at 11 a.m. (dignitymemorial.com).

