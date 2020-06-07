SANFORD – Arlene M. Stackpole, 84, of Sanford, passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland from complications due to heart failure. She was born in Kittery on December 8, 1935 a daughter of the late Howard and Clytie (Bisbee) Ricker. On June 5, 1954, she married Roger H. Stackpole. He passed away on October 18, 2000, after 46 years of marriage.She was a beloved matriarch of our family. She lead with strength and by example. She walked proudly beside her husband during the 21 years he served in the U.S. Navy. During this time they travelled extensively going to Cuba, Iceland, Puerto Rico and throughout the U.S. For over 35 years she was employed in the Lunch Program for the Sanford School Department.She is survived by three daughters, Barbara (James) Dumont, Brenda (Bobby) Roukey, Bridget Caramihallis and partner Mark, two sons, Brian Stackpole, Bruce (Kara) Stackpole. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mindy and husband, Troy, Lindsey and husband, Warren, Melissa and husband, Juan, Stephanie and husband Andi, Brian and wife, Melania, Colin and wife, Maureen, Kyle and wife, Kelley, Cody and girlfriend Tiffany, Cory and wife, Ashley, Kelsey, Alyssa , Samantha, great grandchildren, Evan, Gwen, Shayla, Dylan, Owen, Mia, Chloe, Declan,Reese, Zoey, Leighton, Rhea, Emitt. She is also survived by her sister in law, Barbara Caouette as well as nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Dr. Reza and staff at SMHC Cardiology, Dr. Revere and Dr. Robisi and nurses at Maine Medical and all the chaplains at Maine Medical and Fr. Paul as well as Biddeford Estates who cared for her this past year.Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Lafrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street in Sanford. In keeping with the current Covid-19 restrictions we ask that everyone come wearing a cloth face covering and observe proper social distancing while attending visitation. A graveside service will take place the following day, Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m., at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com

