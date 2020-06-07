PORTLAND- Born October 24,1925, in Winchendon, Massachusetts, Gertrude was one of seven children (three boys, four girls) born to Gertrude C. (Nobbs) Butler and Everett Leslie Butler of Hollis, MaineShe was a lifelong Mainer and proud of it. Gertrude attended local schools in Hollis and graduated from Hollis High School in 1942. After graduating she went to work at Saco Lowell the predecessor to Saco Defense Industries. She met her husband Rufus Henry Webb Jr while working there and they married June 22, 1949. A son Dennis Robert Webb was born May 24, 1950, followed by another son Brian Henry Webb on November 9, 1953. Soon after she and Rufus purchased a home at 117 Wolcott St., in Portland where she lived for 66 years until March 2019, moving into Gorham House at that time. Of note is the fact that she had saved 50-percent of the cost of the house while working before the births of her sons. For 30 years, Gertrude was employed at Fairchild Semiconductor. Gertrude loved to swim in her younger years and instilled a love of swimming and reading in both her sons. She played the harmonica well owning several including a large complicated model and also greatly enjoyed her “hot rod “ATV which she rode in the woods surrounding her summer home on Sebago Lake. She even took up the accordion to play with her sons. She enjoyed gardening and bowling but her greatest passion was family. With dozens of cousins as well as her brother’s and sister’s children and grandchildren Gertrude could recall the names and pertinent histories of all until well into her 90’s. She was of quiet but strong faith having been the granddaughter of a Baptist minister. She had a dry but very keen wit and loved to laugh.She was predeceased by her three brothers, Everett, William and Charles Butler two of her sisters Ruth (Butler) Stone and Florence (Butler) Chute, her husband Rufus H and son Dennis Robert WebbShe is survived by one sister, Betsy (Butler)Reed of San Antonio Texas, her youngest son, Brian H. Webb of Fresno. California. and his wife Linda Quesnel Webb and her daughter-in-law, Caryn (Sellers) Webb of South Portland.Four grandchildren, Jennifer L. Dial of Saco, Maine, Jessica W Guay of Gray Maine. Dr. Nicole E (Webb) McNally of Fresno California, Alexandra N Webb of Manhattan NYC New York, and seven great-grandchildren: Isabelle Dial, Gavin Guay, Isaac Guay, Dawson Guay, Olivia McNally, Aurora McNally and Connor McNally and predeceased by a beloved great grandson Caleb DyerVisiting hours will be held on Friday evening June 12 from 6 – 9 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. An outdoor funeral service and graveside service will be held on Saturday June 13 at 11 a.m., at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery in Buxton. On both days, please be mindful of Phase 2 reopening restrictions and distancing. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.comGertrude loved flowers if you choose but certainly did her part for charity during her long life. Giving on a monthly basis to Donate Life, St Joseph’s (Sioux ) Children’s School in SD, American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association.

