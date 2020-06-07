CAPE ELIZABETH – Kristine Sargent, 71, died on May 28, 2020, from breast cancer, at home, in Cape Elizabeth. Kristine was born January 21, 1949, to Aarne Kauppi and Louise Thibault Kauppi. The family resided in Valley Stream, N.Y. Kristine was blessed with the birth of her sister, Arlene, in 1954. Kristine would always share a very close bond with Arlene and their mother, “Babe”.Kristine’s family moved several times throughout her childhood, around the New York City area and the surrounding suburbs. Kristine was always close to extended family, and enjoyed growing up with her cousins, aunts and uncles. She cherished their love and support. Sadly, Kristine’s father died in 1963. She never fully recovered from this loss. Kristine graduated from Matawan (New Jersey) High School in 1967 and Springfield College (Massachusetts) in 1971, where she received a degree in Elementary Education, developed an interest in dance and made loving friendships that enriched her entire life.Kristine knew she wanted to be a teacher in kindergarten. As her career progressed, she loved teaching and the children more and more. She taught in several schools in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Kristine specialized in teaching emergent readers in preschool, kindergarten and at the primary grade level, and was a paraprofessional for children with special needs. There was a special place in her heart, especially, for Tiny Tot’s Kindergarten, Loranger Middle School and Swan’s Island Nursey School, because of the kind, caring people she worked with.In 1980, Kristine married Edward C. Sargent Jr. “Ted”, in their house he built in Putney, Vt. Kristine and Ted were fortunate to share an adventurous lifestyle and a deep passionate love. Kristine embraced their back-to-nature lifestyle, off the grid, complete with solar collectors, kerosene lanterns and wood burning stoves. She enjoyed the wood-burning sauna, cross-country skiing and the many dear friends she shared her life with.But then the ocean called. Ted and Kristine moved to Mira Bay in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, where she ice skated and quilted with her friendly welcoming neighbors, and also walked the coast with Ted. The next move was Swan’s Island, Maine, where Ted built a house for them and their dog, Mille. After that, came Portland and Old Orchard Beach, Maine, where Kristine pursued her love of the symphony and visual arts, and walked down the beach to Pine Point and the sand bar. In 2013 Ted and Kristine returned to Vermont then back to Maine to complete their full circle of life together.Most importantly, Kristine loved spending time with all the people she was emotionally connected with-family, friends and colleagues. She especially treasured her nieces and nephews.Kristine was predeceased by her parents, aunts and uncles, her dearly loved niece, Jessi Pearce Storino, cousins Sandra Dunn, and Tommy and James Franzese. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ted Sargent, sister Arlene Pearce, nephews Joe Pearce, and Jonathan Sargent, nieces Kathy Havelka and Elizabeth and Anne Sargent, cousins, Kenny Corley and Dede Marsh, also many grandnieces, nephews and friends.There will be no services at this time.

