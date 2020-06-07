WESTBROOK – Lawrence “Larry” D. Bennett, 89, of Westbrook, Maine, passed away peacefully at his home on his birthday, June 3, 2020. He was born June 3, 1931 in Bethel, Maine, to the late Clarence and Violet (Morrill) Bennett. Larry graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, attended Boston University, and went on to graduate from Portland University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in business administration. For a number of years, he worked for Union Mutual Insurance and Sun Oil followed by a career in real estate; starting his own office, Bennett Real Estate in Westbrook. Larry married Christine Willard in June 1956 in Bethel. For 62 years, they built their careers from the ground up, raised two sons; enjoyed summers for 50 years at their camp on Mineral Springs Road at Sebago Lake, and in their retirement, spent winters in Englewood, Florida. Larry was a character to say the least – always sharp, and sometimes corny, with his humorous wit and joking nature. There was no one that Larry couldn’t strike up a conversation with. He took his business matters seriously but was able to let loose playing golf, watching golf, or falling asleep to golf. He served as the President of the Westbrook Rotary Club and volunteered with his wife at the Ronald McDonald House for several years. Reluctant to slow down, Larry volunteered twice a week for Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to persons older and younger than himself, up until a few months ago. Larry was predeceased by his loving wife, Christine, his parents, and sisters, Margaret Baker, Laurabelle Gile, and Arlene Lyon. He is survived by his two sons, Stephen Bennett and his wife Elizabeth of Cape Elizabeth, and Thomas Bennett and his wife Christina of Westbrook; his two grandchildren, Stephen Bennett Jr., and Laura Christine Bennett, whom he thought the world of. Larry’s gregarious nature and outgoing soul will be sorely missed by his family and friends whom he truly loved. To express condolences and to participate in Larry’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

