GORHAM – Doris S. Wood (Rivard), 66, of Gorham, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Doris was born in Sanford on June 15, 1953, to Gerard and Theresa (Larochelle) Rivard of Springvale, Maine.She is survived by her parents, her husband, George B. Wood of 41 years, her daughter, Stacie (Wood) Boyd and son-in-law, Kirk Boyd, her three granddaughters, Cori Sanborn, Savoy Boyd, and Kaylee Boyd (all from Gorham, Maine); her brother Roland Rivard and his wife Michele (Springvale, Maine), and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Irene and Peter Martin (Harpswell, Maine), Annette and Frank Austin (Springvale, Maine), Arline and Steve Hartley (Springvale, Maine), Diane and James Stuart (Acton, Maine), and Linda Rivard (Brewer, Maine).She also is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. She is predeceased by her sister Susan Rivard, who passed away in 1990.Doris grew up on the family farm in Springvale and attended local schools. She was salutatorian of her graduating class at Sanford High School in 1961. After graduation, she spent some time traveling. Florida was a favorite destination of hers, as she so loved the beaches. She obtained her two-year business degree from University of Southern Maine, which was followed by a career in retail.She was employed at Hannaford for many years, and made many lasting friendships with employees at the Gorham store. Doris was a lover of nature and animals. She was very fond of her pets and was always surrounded by them, loving and caring for many dogs, cats, ferrets, and rabbits over the years. Doris will be remembered for her long dark hair, her wonderful laugh, her beautiful smile, and her great big hugs. She had a big heart and was very kind and generous. Doris enjoyed spending time with family, attending family gatherings, and will be greatly missed.A private ceremony was held at the family farm in May, and a celebration of her life will be held for her, also on the family farm at a later date.Donations in her memory can be made to the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook.

