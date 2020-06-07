YARMOUTH – Sandra Scully, 89, of Yarmouth, died peacefully in her home on June 3, 2020, surrounded by her three sons, her grandchildren and her very spoiled cats.The daughter of Philip Ives and Sara (Holter) Ives, Sandra was born May 11, 1931, in New York City. She grew up in Greenwich, CT with her sister Betsy and brother Philip. As a child she spent her summers at Hewitt Lake in the Adirondacks with extended family. Her time there was among the happiest of her life, with mornings filled with family tennis games and swimming in the lake, followed by lunch on the porch overlooking the lake. The call of loons and the mist over the water brought her joy throughout her lifetime. She attended Greenwich Academy through 8th grade and Miss Porter’s school in Farmington, Conn., for high school. She excelled at field hockey and was very proud to be named captain of the Minks. She later attended college in New York where she developed her artistic talents that eventually evolved into basket making and collage. She had numerous jobs in New York, including working for New York Hospital and publishers Harper and Row. On July 28, 1962, she married David Williams Scully, her husband until his death in December of 1992. They lived briefly in New York together before moving to Princeton, New Jersey. They moved to Philadelphia in 1970 and then to Cumberland Foreside in 1978, when David bought Eastern Fire & Safety Equipment in Portland. She worked as a saleswoman for the company for many years, visiting industrial sites and paper mills across Maine. Time spent cheering the Greely Varsity Hockey Team led her to become an avid fan of the Boston Bruins. She would often rearrange her social calendar around the Bruins schedule. In Maine, Sandra enjoyed a large group of friends, playing tennis often at the Portland Country Club, attending services at St Bartholomew’s church in Yarmouth, and was an ardent advocate for gun control. She sat on the board of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, and often traveled to Augusta to meet with legislators regarding gun safety measures. Sandra is survived by her brother Philip Ives of Palm Beach, Fla., her three sons and their spouses; Vaughan Scully of Brooklyn, N.Y., Amos Scully of Rochester, N.Y., and Patrick Scully of Ridgefield, Conn., her six grandchildren, Sam, Hugo, Porter, Margot (Mae), Aiden and Dean; and her two cats George and Charlotte.Due to COVID-19, there will be no public service, however, there will be a larger memorial gathering at a later date TBD.Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Sandra’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:Maine Gun Safety CoalitionPO Box 92Portland, ME 04112www.mainegunsafety.orgor, The American Cancer Society

