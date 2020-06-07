AUBURN – Betty Ann Pierce, 87, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Clover Manor in Auburn, Maine, after a long period of declining health.Our mother and friend was born Bethelyn Ann Thurlow, the third child of Arthur and Berniece Thurlow, on April 17, 1933, and grew up on the family farm in Raymond. She didn’t like her name, and from a very young age made it clear by stomping her feet and declaring, “My name isn’t Bethelyn, it’s Betty! Daddy said so!” She was a bright and independent little tomboy, and her strong-willed, outspoken personality stayed with her throughout her life. Betty certainly knew her own mind, and didn’t shy away from speaking it!In her childhood she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn in 1950. She lived for a time in New York City, working as a nanny, before moving back to Maine. Betty loved children, and she worked hard and made many sacrifices to care for them. She had three children from her first two (brief) marriages. On June 2, 1962, she married Carl A. Pierce, and together they had two more children. He passed away in February 2017, after 54 years of loyal marriage.Betty held various office jobs, including at Budweiser Distributors and Hanover Insurance in Portland. At other times she worked factory jobs and cleaned houses. She once expressed regret that she didn’t pursue a teaching degree. But she actually did become a teacher, because the work that gave her the most satisfaction was that of teaching people the wonderful truths she had learned from the Bible.Betty, along with Carl, studied the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses in the late 1960s, and both were later baptized in the early 1970s. For the rest of her life, she was a faithful Witness of Jehovah God, and taught many people about the coming earthly paradise under Christ Jesus’ rule. Especially in her older years, she looked forward to being in that paradise, healthy and young again, with peaceful and happy eternity in view. Her body grew old and failed her, but her faith never wavered. Her friends and family will welcome her back in the resurrection.Until her eyesight diminished, Betty was a voracious reader. She was a smart woman who liked challenging crossword puzzles and word games. Later in life she learned to use a tablet, and enjoyed listening to music and watching videos. She always wanted to travel, and longed to visit England. She was fond of all things British. Betty was generous to a fault, and hospitable. She was a good cook, and liked to entertain friends and family. Betty had a terrific sense of humor and made many friends laugh with her remarks on every subject!Betty and Carl lived in several houses in southern and central Maine, and spent much time and energy making those homes beautiful inside and out. Betty enjoyed gardening. She and Carl fed birds and other wildlife, and took in a large assortment of stray cats and various other pets over many years. She loved horses and badly wanted a pony, but never got one, when she was a child. She loved all animals, great and small.Betty was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Carl, her oldest son, David J. Albert, an infant brother, and her brothers, Carroll, Arthur, Walter, and Robert Thurlow.She is survived by daughter, Kathleen L. (Albert) Fortman and husband, John of Wiscasset, son, Gregory C. Grover and wife Jodi of Raymond, daughter, Cheryl A. (Pierce) Stringer and husband William “Ed” of New Gloucester, and son, John D. Ray of Jefferson. She is also survived by her brother, Luther Thurlow, sister, Janice Ash, a large extended family, and many friends.Betty was fond of saying, “We’ll meet around the campfire when we are in the Paradise!” We look forward to seeing her there.There will be no memorial service at this time due to pandemic restrictions.If friends desire, donations may be made in Betty’s memory to an animal shelter or rescue group, or any other charity of your choosing.

