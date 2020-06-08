Palaver Strings Massivemuse

7:30 p.m. June 13. Palaver Strings Facebook page.

Palaver Strings is a local orchestra whose members have been scattered all over Maine and in Boston due to the pandemic. But they’ll be together virtually for a Saturday night show featuring a Kodály trio, a LeClair duo and a Mendelssohn Quintet. You can also expect some video chat sessions before and after the performance.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: