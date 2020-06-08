Palaver Strings Massivemuse
7:30 p.m. June 13. Palaver Strings Facebook page.
Palaver Strings is a local orchestra whose members have been scattered all over Maine and in Boston due to the pandemic. But they’ll be together virtually for a Saturday night show featuring a Kodály trio, a LeClair duo and a Mendelssohn Quintet. You can also expect some video chat sessions before and after the performance.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
