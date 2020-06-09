Samuel J. Agnello 1929 – 2020 WAYLAND, Mass. – Samuel J. Agnello, 91, formerly of Brunswick, Maine, died Friday May 1, 2020, at the Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Rochester, New York, on April 14, 1929, the son of Salvatore and Maria LaMandella Agnello. In June of 1956, he graduated from Syracuse University with bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering. For several years he did research and development work for General Electric in Syracuse, New York. From 1948-1952 Sam served in the Navy. From 1965-1994 Sam served on the staff of Commander Patrol Wing Atlantic Fleet 29 in maintenance and as a material advisor where he subsequently retired. He was a previous member of the American Legion Post 202 in Topsham and a member of the Brunswick Elks Lodge 2043. Surviving is a daughter, Linda Carter of Marlborough, Mass., who will always remember him as a loving father. In addition to his wife Suzanne, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard and two sisters, Laura and Della. Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Mt. Vernon Road Augusta. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

