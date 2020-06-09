NORTH BERWICK – Irene Morris, 87, of North Berwick died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born November 26, 1932, in Biddeford, a daughter of Rudolph and Lucienne (Marcotte) Payheur and was educated at St. Andre’s grammar school. In 1975 she received her high school diploma from Old Orchard Beach High School.Irene had worked as a dispatcher for Twin City Taxi for 22 years, retiring in 1987.She enjoyed gardening, knitting and quilting, donating her quilts to the Barbara Bush Childrens’ Cancer Center and giving the mittens she knitted to the kindergarten students at J.F. Kennedy School in Biddeford.Irene was preceded in death by her son, Daniel in 1977 and three sisters: Rena Cote in 2003, Jeanne Lamontagne in 2017 and Rita Milliken in 2018.Surviving are: Two sons, Steven Morris and wife Louise of E. Waterboro, Charles Morris and wife Susan of Sanford; three daughters: Kathleen Schindler of N. Berwick, with whom Irene resided, Barbara Cunningham and husband David of Saco, Liana Morris of N. Berwick; one brother, Robert Payheur of Biddeford; one sister, Claire Mondville and husband Albert of Waterbor; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildrenVisiting Hours will 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will follow in the Hope Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation toSt. Jude Children’s Hospital as this was Irene’s favorite charity.

