Claire Lutz 1933 – 2020 BATH – Claire Lutz of the Varney Mill road in Bath, passed away at Hillhouse Assisted Living Facility on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Farmington, Maine, on January 24, 1933, to James C. and Dorris Wing. She moved to Bath with her family in 1937. Claire graduated from Morse High School in 1951. She worked at the Hyde Estate which was then the Pine Tree Society for Crippled Children. It was there that she met her husband, Roy Lutz Jr. They were married on April 19, 1952. Claire worked at Healthtex in Brunswick for many years. She worked for LL Bean retiring from there in 1996. Claire was a member of Corliss Street Baptist Church in Bath. Claire spent her life caring for others, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was so proud of all of them and loved nothing more than to have them around her. She spent the last five-and-a-half years living at Hillhouse. Her family is so grateful for the love and care given to her by the staff. They will always be considered her second family. Claire was predeceased by her husband, Roy (2014), her grandson, Brian (2016), and her five siblings (Arthur Wing, Bert Wing, Calvin Wing, Cleon Wing and sister, Marilyn Wright). She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Gilson (William); son, John Lutz (Arlene); grandchildren, Megan Fuller and Matthew Gilson (Christina), step grandchildren, Stacey Heavin (Sean), Grant Delaware (Jeanne), Ryan Delaware (Kathleen), Logan Delaware (Kate), April Delaware. She also leaves 6 great grandchildren, Grayson, Avery and Waylon Fuller, Carter and Henry Gilson, Tae Delaware and Keagan Lutz; and several nieces and nephews as well. A graveside service will be held in her honor at Oak Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. (Oak Grove entrance between the ponds) To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Corliss Street Baptist Church, 402 Middle Street, Bath, Maine 04530

