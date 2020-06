NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – The Rev. Richard Melville Woodman, 90, previously of Dover, N.H., died peacefully at home in Northampton, Mass., on May 30, 2020, after a long period of declining health. A private memorial will be held at a later time. A full obituary is available at: http://www.hampshirecremation.com/post/richard-m-woodman.Memorial gifts may be made to VNA/ hospice of Cooley Dickinson HospitalPO Box 329Northampton, MA01061-0329

