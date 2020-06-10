Doris Davis 1934 – 2020 POWNAL – April 20, 2020, Doris Davis of Pownal, Maine, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Doris was healthy and lived independently with minimal assistance right up until her death. Doris’s life consisted of being a homemaker and a mother of six children. While raising six children, every meal was made from scratch as she loved to cook and spend time with family. In our family she was known as Grammy D to all of her grandchildren. Despite having such a large family, she always had a sense of humor and made time for everyone whether it was in person or on the phone especially her lifelong friend, Crystal Gustafason. She was a loving person with a sense of humor who you could call on for advice and a lifetime of wisdom. In addition, she was a big advocate for the outdoors, the sun, the woods, and the ocean, always making the best of things that she could. The family would like to extend a great thanks to all of the wonderful friends and neighbors that became a part of Doris’s life to make her comfortable during her final years. Doris is survived by four children, Deborah Jones, Shirley Anderson, Carolyn Davis Mayo and Gordon McManus; g randchildren, Robert and Heather Jones, Danielle LeClair, Trish Merrill, Cory and Julie Groves and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Nathan Davis, sons, Timothy and John McManus and grandson, Scott LeClair. The family will be holding a small private service in the late summer at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Doris will be laid to rest finally reunited with her husband, Nathan Davis. There will be a celebration of life/family picnic, at her favorite place to visit, “Winslow Park” in Freeport, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers a donation made be made in her name to the Freeport Community Services Inc. 53 Depot Street Freeport, Maine 04032

