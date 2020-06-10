A group of South Portland High School students organized a peaceful protest on Thursday, June 4. Hundreds of community members arrived in support, most wearing black and bringing homemade signs that showed support for equal justice. Catherine Bart photo

 

Protesters who had gathered at South Portland High School walked to the South Portland Police Department on June 4. The group chanted “Say his name, George Floyd” as they marched, in reference to the man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25 and sparked protests throughout the country against police violence and seeking equal justice. Catherine Bart photo

 

 

South Portland High School students spoke minutes before the march that took place on June 4. Hundreds of people gathered at South Portland High School and marched to the police station on Anthoine Street. Catherine Bart/Sentry

 

