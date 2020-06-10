Volunteers built 13 bog bridges and fixed one bog bridge on the South Branch Trail in South Portland on June 6.. Photo courtesy of Richard Rottkov

The total length of the new bog bridges on the South Branch Trail, the land trust’s newest trail, is 104 feet, Richard Rottkov, president of the South Portland Land Trust, said. “With the support of the Maine Conservation Corps, the Land Trust created a loop trail last October, extending the length of the trail from .5 miles to 1.0 miles along the south branch of Long Creek.” Photo courtesy of Richard Rottkov

