The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State corner infielder Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, which began Wednesday night.

Torkelson is expected to play first base, but he was announced as a third baseman when the pick was announced.

The first 37 picks were scheduled for Wednesday night. The Red Sox have the 17th pick. The remaining four rounds are scheduled for Thursday. MLB reduced the draft from 40 rounds to five because of the coronavirus.

It has long been anticipated that the Tigers would choose Torkelson, a slugger who swatted 54 home runs in 498 at-bats at Arizona State.

With the No. 2 pick, the Orioles took Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad.

Both top picks will enjoy huge paydays. The slotted bonus value of the overall draft pick is $8.4 million, and the slot value for the No. 2 pick is $7.8 million.

The No. 17 pick is worth $3.6 million. Boston will get only three picks on Thursday after losing its second-round pick as a penalty for sign-stealing.

