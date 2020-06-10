U.S. fighter jets intercepted Russian jets and bombers that were flying in international airspace near Alaska, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
According to NORAD, two Russian bombers, two Russian fighter jets and a Russian airborne early warning and control aircraft came within 20 miles of the coast of Alaska. A second formation consisting of two bombers and an airborne early warning and control aircraft also came within 32 miles of Alaska.
However, none of the aircraft entered U.S. airspace, NORAD said.
“Intercepting multiple Russian aircraft demonstrates NORAD forces’ readiness and capability to defend the homelands,” NORAD commander Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy said.
“Flying air patrols protects the approaches to our nations and sends a clear message we continue executing our homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight,” O’Shaughnessy said.
The U.S. has intercepted multiple Russian aircraft off the Alaskan coast since 2019.
