DAYTON – Harold “Skip” Linwood Keene, 83, a resident of Dayton, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.Harold was born August 10, 1936 in Portland, Maine, the son of Linwood E. and Leona L. (Cash) Keene. Skip grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. On July 1, 1972, he married Linda Brown and celebrated 48 wonderful years together raising their family.He worked for 22 years at B&M as a maintenance man.Skip was an avid fisherman and a devoted member of the Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church for 47 years. Skip enjoyed playing guitar and singing for his family. He was a devoted husband and the most wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather anyone could ask for. He was not fond of confusion and chaos, but would tolerate it with an abundance of patience. He had a kind word for everyone and was loved by all who knew him.Harold was predeceased by his parents and by a brother, David K. Keene.He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda (Brown) Keene of Dayton; his sister Lynda Reed; daughters Shannon, Heidi, Stacey and Donna and his sons, Jack, Don, Michael and Tom; 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church in Dayton. A private interment will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Skip’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. http://www.bibbermemorial.com.Should friends desire, donations in Skip’s memory can be made to the ASPCA Tributes,520 8th Ave., 7th Floor,New York, NY 10018or toThe WoundedWarrior Project,PO Box 758517Topeka, KS 66675

