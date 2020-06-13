SCARBOROUGH – Wilma Viola (Savage) Gouzie was born November 6, 1918 in East Poland Maine, daughter of George and Myrtle Savage and has completed her journey of life on June 11, 2020. The cause of her death was a life well lived. She and her parents moved to Westbrook, and she attended local schools. Mom worked at S.D. Warren where she met and married her husband of fifty years, Marcel. She was a stay at home Mom, she dedicated herself to her husband and family by cooking, cleaning and driving her children to various functions. Mom had a special nickname given by her son-in-law, Larry, he always called her Mother Goose. Marcel and Wilma enjoyed summers at their camp on Watchic Lake, Standish for many years living next door to their closest friends, Ed and Ellen Robinson. They sold their home in Westbrook and rebuilt their camp into a home on the lake. Mom and Dad were able to winter in Florida for 25 years. Mom was predeceased by her parents, her brother Robert, first husband Kenneth Crawford, her husband Marcel. She was also predeceased by her best friend of 60 years, Ellen Robinson. She is survived by her son Jon and wife Jean Crawford of North Carolina, and daughter Terri and husband Larry Douglass of Gorham, Maine. Wilma loved her grandchildren, Kathryn, Benjamin, Sarah, Timothy, Kati. She was able to spend holidays, birthdays, dance and school recitals with her three great-granddaughters here in Maine, they were the apple of her eye: Honorae, Allison, Addalyn. She also had three great-grandsons, Clifton, Paul, Brian and two great-great grandchildren in North Carolina.We especially want to thank the wonderful friends at the INN at Village Square in Gorham where my Mom was a resident. The care that was given to my Mom was exceptional in the two years that she was a resident, and during her last days. Thank you are two very small words to say for everything that my Mom received. We also would like to thank the staff at Gosnell, Scarborough, giving my Mom the dignity she deserved during her last steps home with the Lord. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday June 16, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. An hour of visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Dow’s Corner Cemetery, Cape Road, Standish.To express condolences or to participate in Wilma’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the INN at Village Square,the Resident’s Activity Fund,123 School St.,Gorham, Maine 04038.

Guest Book