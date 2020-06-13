AUGUSTA – Lawrence Merrill Newth Jr., 75, of Mechanic Falls passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the VA Hospital at Togus after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born in Portland on Nov. 12, 1944, the son of Dr. Lawrence M. and Mildred Wood Newth.He graduated from Bridgton High School in 1963. He attended the University of Maine in Orono until his senior year, when he was drafted into the Army and proudly served in Vietnam as a surveyor in the jungles.Larry is predeceased by his parents; and his sister-in-law, Nina Newth. As a proud Veteran, Larry was a member of the following organizations, The American Legion Post 86 in Gray, serving as Commander for two years. When he and Maggie moved to Mechanic Falls, Larry joined The American Legion Post 150. He was also a life member of the V.F.W. Post 1603 in Auburn and a member of the AMVETS Post 2 in Yarmouth. Larry was also a 22 year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4131 in New Gloucester and was an active member of the National Kidney Foundation for many years. Larry spent most of his life in the life insurance industry amassing numerous certifications and licenses. He is a past President of The Maine Association of Life Underwriters. When he retired from insurance sales, he was equally successful selling appliances, first for Sears in Lewiston, then for Lowe’s in Auburn. When Larry “retired” again, he got bored and went to work in the Deli Dept at Hannaford in Oxford. It was a job he truly enjoyed. The best part was seeing old friends from Bridgton and Harrison that shopped there. Two of Larry’s fondest memories were coaching his sons little league and senior league baseball teams, and camping every summer in Harrison. Larry’s lifelong hobby was music, specifically singing, which began at a young age with brother, Mark. They would sing Everly Brothers songs together in front of a mirror. Mark fondly recalls trips they made together to Portland in the 1950s to buy 45s and feels his love of music to this day was because of Larry’s influence. Later, Larry sang with The Maine Steiner’s in college and played in a folk group, The Portlighters. They became popular enough to become frequent guests on a couple of local television shows. Their popularity grew to the extent that they opened for acts appearing at the Portland City Hall, such as Peter, Paul and Mary, The Christy Minstrels, The Kingsmen, and twice for the Beach Boys. Larry joined the Presque Isle Pine Tree Statesmen Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society in 1970. When he moved south to Yarmouth, he joined the Portland Downeaster’s Chapter where he held many leadership positions, coached quartets, and inspired over two dozen men to join the hobby. He was an accomplished arranger and teller of many stories at Pat’s Pizza in Yarmouth after chapter rehearsals on Monday nights. After moving to Florida, Larry joined the Heralds of Harmony and the All Florida Singers. He sang in numerous competitive quartets and choruses over the past 50 years. His quartets include Port City Four, Moonlighters, Unusual Suspects, On the Go, and The Maine Difference. He sang in his first international contest with the Heralds of Harmony in Pittsburgh, Pa.After moving back to Maine, he competed for a second time at Internationals, also in Pittsburg, with the Downeaster’s. His third time competing at internationals was in Orlando, Fla. in 2018 with the Downeaster’s. It was made more special to him because he shared the stage with one of his sons. He was honored to receive a Bachelor of Barbershop Harmony in 1992 and 1999, as well as receiving honors from the Northeast District of the Barbershop Harmony Society for his service to the district in 2019. Larry organized many social gatherings for barbershop events as well as assisting with the organization of Division and District competitions with his dear friend, Marshall Wagner. Larry is survived by Maggie, his loving wife of 26 years; his brother, Dr. Mark Newth of Kansas; his children, Lawrence M. Newth III and wife, Kelly of New York, Philip Newth and wife, Tracie of Midcoast Maine, stepdaughter, Sudiek Lester of Auburn; grandchildren, Alex Newth, Abby Newth, Owen Newth, Delaney Newth, Allyson Newcomb and husband Dillon, Denali Neptune, Nephew Josh Newth; many friends, Glenn and Diane Walton; and cousins, Don and Christine Petrie, and Susan Dudley-Holden and husband Don. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

