PEAKS ISLAND – Frank E. Schiller, of Peaks Island, passed away on May 31, 2020 following a long illness.Frank was born on Sept. 5, 1947 in Berwyn, Ill. He graduated from Saint Procopius High School in Chicago in 1965, and from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis. in 1970. Frank moved to central Maine following college and began a long career in social services. Frank moved to Peaks Island in 1994. He was an avid gardener and his house and yard were full of flowers and plants. He had an especially green thumb for amaryllis plants that he was able to have one or two in bloom year round. Frank was also an avid reader and had several books in progress at all times. Frank was an easy going guy who forged many lifelong friendships. While on the island Frank was active in the Peaks Island American Legion Randall MacVane Post # 142 and the Peaks Island Lion’s Club. While on the mainland, Frank was an original member of the back table gathering at the original $3 Deweys, where his wit was on display as they tackled important local and world issues. Frank was also an active member of the Stone Pinhead Ensemble theater troupe, where he performed the duties of Expediter and Producer in a very efficient manner.Frank is survived by his two children, Beth Schiller of Bowdoinham, and Elliott Schiller of Hope Mills, N.C.Frank is also survived by his two sisters, Barbara Mihaljevich of Fort Collins, Colo. and Deborah Williams of Seattle, Wash.A celebration of Frank’s life will be announced at a later date on Peaks Island and also on the mainland in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To view Frank’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comDonations can be made in Frank’s memory to either theAmerican Legion Randall MacVane Post # 14254 Welch StreetPeaks Island, ME 04108 orSt Lawrence Arts76 Congress StreetPortland, ME 04101

