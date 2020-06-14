NAPLES, Fla. – Georgianna (Spaite) Smith, passed on Monday, May 25, 2020, Memorial Day, while doing one of her favorite things, shopping at a local department store in Naples, Fla. Her heart gave out and they were unable to revive her.Born premature in the sunroom bedroom of her grandmother’s home in East Palestine, Ohio, she was feisty from the start. Georgia was a graduate of Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy, Mass. with a concentration in literature and a longtime resident of Westwood, Mass. She was a fixture at the Westwood Public Library from 1964 until her retirement as a circulation librarian. Retirement meant a place in Maine and a residence in Florida. As an avid reader, she made sure the family had plenty of books available. As a lighthouse enthusiast, she visited many along her travels while collecting lighthouse commemoratives. She lived a long life and we were fortunate to enjoy her warmth and generosity for many years.Georgia is survived by her husband Sterling, of Palmyra; her three children, Harvey Smith and Elizabeth Vega, Gary and Laurie Smith, and Charline Smith and David Hills; along with her beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was a sweet lady and special to all of us – our family, extended family as well as her many friends. We have many memories and will cherish them forever but will miss this very dear person immensely.Burial and memorial services will be held on a future date. Donations may be made in her memory to theAmerican HeartAssociationP.O. Box 417005Boston, MA 02241

