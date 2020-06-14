CAPE ELIZABETH – Margaret “Margo” Flanagan of Cape Elizabeth passed away on June 8, 2020 in her beloved home. She was born in Portland and was the daughter of Thomas H. and Rose (Quatrano) Flanagan.She grew up in the Portland area known as little Italy. Margo graduated from Cathedral High School, where she was class president, and later attended USM. Margo was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Michelle Legere; and sisters, Winifred Gazzelloni and Mary Ann Hughes. She is survived by her daughters, Kristin Moreau and husband Mark of Lakeville, Mass., Monique Legere Crane of Middlebury, Conn., sons, Thomas Legere and wife Vanessa of Round Rock, Texas, David Legere and partner Cheryl Vocke of Austin, Texas. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Jordan and Alisha Legere, Renee and Steven Legere, Kira and Matthew Moreau, Nathanial and Chelsea Crane. Margo worked for 32 years at Verizon, retiring as an Associate Director. She carried her passion for management into all aspects of her life including golf, family and friends. She was a long time member of Pupoodock Club and served as president of PWGA. Besides golfing, Margo loved bowling, playing Mah Jongg and tending her beautiful home and gardens.She was a very devoted mother and nana and was a good friend to many. She will be sadly missed, but remembered fondly by her family and friends.Her family would like to thank all those who were part of her life including extended family members; Dana Farber, New England Cancer Center, the Divas, and her neighbors.A celebration of Margo’s life will be scheduled in July 2020. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Margo’s online guestbook. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Margo’s name or to the Michelle Legere Memorial ScholarshipKristin Moreau42 Mill StreetLakeville MA 02347

