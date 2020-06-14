STANDISH – Neil Brian Tame, 87, of Standish, died June 5 at The Cedars of Portland. Born March 3, 1933, he was the son of Clayton H. Tame and Florence Oliver Tame Burnell. Growing up in Cumberland, he attended schools there and graduated from Greely lnstitute in 1950, He was active in sports.Neil attended Northeastern School of Accounting in Portland before transferring to Boston University where he earned his bachelor’s degree.He taught two years at Limington Academy, one year at Greely Jr. High, and after his army service, six years at Monmouth Academy. He married Martha Potvin of Falmouth Foreside Feb. 1, 1958.Neil was the recipient of many grants from the National Science Foundation to further his education in mathematics and teaching. He spent a year at Brown University in Providence, R.l., where he received his Masters of Arts in Teaching. ln the summer of 1963, he was a Shell Merit Fellow at Cornell University in lthaca, N.Y., and for several summers he attended Michigan State University and UMO.ln 1965, he became the head of the math department at the new Oxford Hills High School and for several years he was curriculum coordinator for math throughout the SAD #17 school district helping teachers and students in innovative math programs. He conducted many workshops and conferences through the state and always wanted to share his expertise with fellow math teachers.He was one of the founders of PiCone Math League and Oxford Hills was very dominant in competitive math competitions in Maine and New England. He was very proud of his math teams.Neil was a member of ATOMIM (Association of Teachers of Math in Maine) and MAML (Maine Association of Math Leagues) where he was the first secretary. He was the first teacher to be awarded the Maine Presidential Award in 1983 where President Reagan and NSF hosted a four-day trip to Washington DC to honor a math and science teacher from each state. A meeting at the White House with the president was one of the highlights. Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce named him Citizen of the year in 1985.ln retirement, Neil volunteered in SAD #6 schools with fun after school math sessions. He enjoyed landscaping; even designing an ellipse in his front lawn.He and Martha spent many winters in Florida and in 2004 they took a seven week-long trip to California and back, visiting friends and family.He was predeceased by his parents; his half-brother, Clifford “Sonny” Doughty Jr., of Portland; grandson, Logan lltis of San Diego; and sisters-in-law, Joan Doughty and Judy C. Tame,He is survived by his wife, Martha; also, brothers, Clayton L. Tame (Judy D) of Fort Wayne, lnd., Phillip Tame of Gray, sisters, Janice Brackett of Freeport and Nancy Pratt of North Monmouth, daughters, Joyce Swearingen (Rick) of Weeki Wachee, Fla., Diana Hurst of San Diego, and Susan McLaughlin (Chuck) of Standish; grandchildren, Brian McLaughlin (Kristi) of Kennebunk, Cameron McLaughlin (Bethany) of Standish, Morgan Mclaughlin of Buxton, Trevor lltis and Alissa lltis of San Diego; great-grandchildren, Avery and Jack Mclaughlin of Standish and Holly Mclaughlin of Kennebunk; stepsister, Nancy Mason of Gray; and many nieces, nephews; friends and colleagues.A celebration of life will be held in the fall when we can gather and share a hug. Notification will be in the newspaper.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.comDonations may be made in Neil’s honor to the Neil B. Tame Scholarship Fund for OHHS students to further their math education. The recipient will be the student chosen for the Math Viking Award. Send checks made payable to the Neil B. Tame Scholarship Fund to:Superintendent of Schools MSAD #17Main StreetSouth Paris, ME 04281Please note “NBT Scholarship” on your envelope.

