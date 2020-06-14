PORTLAND – Casey Killian Dryden, 30, a resident of Acton, passed away June 9, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a period of failing health, surrounded by his family. Casey was born Dec. 19, 1989 in Biddeford, the son of Richard W. Dryden and Donna M. Thibeault. He is a graduate of Kingswood High School in Wolfeboro, N.H. and attended Emerson College in Boston. Casey loved to play video games with family and friends and also competed in many gaming tournaments. He loved sports, especially hockey and football, and was a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Capitals. Casey is remembered for his kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness to those around him. He is survived by his father, Rick Dryden and his wife Tracie of Arundel; his mother, Donna Thibeault of Acton; his maternal grandmother, Yvette Thibeault of Buxton and his maternal grandfather, Normand Thibeault and his wife Madeleine of Saco; brothers, Rick Dryden Jr. of Lyman and Joseph Dryden of New Orleans, sisters Brianna Van Kleef of Acton and Kayla Robinson of Arundel; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank his best friend, Nikki Hickey of Standish, whose friendship has meant a great deal to Casey these past few years. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. All are reminded to bring a mask to meet CDC guidelines. There will be some masks available that evening. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Casey’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. http://www.bibbermemorial.com

