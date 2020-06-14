WINDHAM – Harold “Ted” Halverson, 95, of Windham, peacefully passed away on May 27, 2020 in Freeport after a graceful acceptance and valiant surrender to cancer. Ted was born in Portland to Alfred O. Halverson and Bertha Sullivan Halverson on June 27, 1924. Growing up, he lived in Portland and graduated from Deering High School in 1943. After high school, he went into the service as was typical of that greatest generation, joining the Army and shipped out to England where he trained in preparation for D-Day. He landed in France after the invasion as a Combat MP, and ended up in the infantry in Belgium, Luxemburg, and Germany until the end of World War II.After the War, he remained in the Army, where he served in the regular Army, National Guard, and Reserves retiring after 22 years with numerous awards and medals, as a CW03. During that time, he sang with the U.S. Army Band as well as with local bands, like Nate Gold and his Orchestra, in local night clubs in southern Maine. When singing one night in 1946, a beautiful young woman caught his eye and caused him to forget the words to “Embraceable You”, a song he had sung 100 times. That beauty was Giacinta “Peggy” Caiola, who became the love of Ted’s life, and they were married for 64 years. He worked for Sears Roebuck 26 years as the Credit Sales Manager for the stores in Southern Maine. He left Sears and bought three apartment buildings in Portland. He also worked as a salesman at Clean-O-Rama for 10 years and then part-time and seasonally for them up until the age of 90, so he could spend more time with his family and enjoying his hobbies. Ted’s family was very important to him throughout his life. He and Peggy had two children, Sandra and Ted Jr. and they were always on the “go”. He loved camping with the family, starting with camping in a tent, and over the years owned a total of 23 campers and had many adventures with his kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved the outdoors! When his children grew up, he enjoyed spending time with Sandra and her family at her horse farm, and with Ted Jr. and his family on his boat in Casco Bay.Ted and Peggy loved going to Florida in the winter and escaping the cold. In 1982, they bought a place at Majestic Park in Seminole, Fla. and had many great friends there over the years. Some of his favorite times were with his friends in Florida – watching the dolphins at John’s Pass, going to McDonald’s for coffee every morning, getting ice cream at the Candy Kitchen, going to the Hall for gatherings, and having the neighbors stop by for a visit and a good laugh. During their marriage, Peggy had some health challenges and Ted loyally tended to her needs, and cared for her lovingly until her passing in 2010. His devotion was admirable. Another admirable trait was his zest for life, positive attitude, and ease with talking to anyone, anywhere. No matter where Ted was, he instantly made friends. Once you became his friend, you were a friend for life. He continued to go to Florida each winter, even until January this year, and spent warmer months in Maine where his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews live. Known as Dad, Grampa, Great-Grampa, Senior, and Unc, he was adored by his family and will be greatly missed. Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred O. Halverson and Bertha Halverson; his brother, Ozzie Halverson, his sister, Marie Merrill; his wife, Peggy Halverson; and daughter, Sandra Childs.Ted is survived by his son, Ted Halverson Jr., and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Marc Halverson and wife Michelle, Tom Halverson, Jayme Rice, Jo Anna Rice; great-grandchildren, Alexa Corey, Nate Corey, and Theo Halverson; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.A Committal Service with the family and Honor Guard will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta (available to be viewed on Hobbs website). A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at a later date, when conditions allow for the whole family and many friends to gather safely. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.

