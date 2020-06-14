NORTH YARMOUTH – Percival “Len” Jordan of North Yarmouth, went to heaven on June 6, 2020. As many know Len battled heart disease and CHF for many years. He went peacefully to heaven after a courageous fight. Len was born April 6, 1943 in Portland, to Zelma Therrien and Percival L Jordan Jr. He had a vast and varied career throughout the years. He first owned a dental lab until his first heart attack. He then pursued a long and lusterous career at USM, heading the cardiac and pulmonary rehab programs. He was renowned for helping others and instrumental in helping others start cardiac and pulmonary rehab programs from Biddeford to Fort Kent.He also had a passion for senior fitness. He and Anita Chandler were instrumental in bring the first Senior Games to Portland. He also taught emergency response to students at USM for many years. Many remember or had participated in his many disaster drills on campus.He and his wife, Terry Girouard-Jordan also started one of the first AHA training centers in Maine. Many attended his training and remember his multiple and detailed stories both of his own experiences and that of others. He enjoyed collecting coins and owned a jewelry and coin shop for a few years with his wife Terry. He loved boats and had many stories about lost/damaged props he experienced. He was a talented teacher, mentor, friend, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his parents, Zelma Therrien and Percival Jordan Jr.; and his brother, Richard; and his first wife, Bernadette (Claire) Jordan.He is survived by his wife, Terry Girouard-Jordan; daughter, Michele Flaherty and her husband Dan, son, Michael Jordan and his wife Susan, his daughter, Marie Varberakis and husband James; and sister, Gladys “Tiny” Curry and husband Charles. He is also survived by several grandchildren, Shannon and Michael Flaherty, Andrew, Cecile, Lenny, Noah, and Issac Jordan.Per Len’s request there will be no service and a private burial sometime in the future.The family would like to thank Northern Light VNA and Hospice, Mercy Hospital Cardiology (especially Dr. Moloney, Carole and Susan), and Dr. Dan Pierce and Sue Coumadin Clinic and Sharon in the lab at Intermed Yarmouth. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Len’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. In lieu of flowers the family would suggest making a donation to your favorite charity in Len’s name.

