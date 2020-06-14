SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill. – N. Joan Parkhurst Wilschke passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020.She was born on Aug. 21, 1944 in Sherborn, Mass. to Frederic and Nancy Mills Parkhurst. She attended Waynflete School and graduated in 1962 from Cape Elizabeth High School. She moved to Boston and attended Katherine Gibbs. She held many jobs in Boston and then moved to Augusta, Ga. where she worked at The Augusta Country Club. There she met the love of her life, Drew Wilschke whom she married in 1995 and moved to Sleepy Hollow, Ill.She loved their yearly trips to Hawaii, volunteering at the breast cancer ward at the local hospital, gardening, cooking and her beloved hummingbirds. She was a three time breast cancer survivor but died of complications of Lewy Body Dementia. Her loving, giving nature will be missed by all!She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Ric.She is survived by her husband, Drew; brother, Stephen Parkhurst and wife Ann of Cape Elizabeth; nephews, Sherwin (Kristen) and Skyler (Matt) Parkhurst, niece, Christy Crowe; grandnieces and grandnephew, Jackson and Marin Parkhurst, Camilla and Jasmine Crowe.Burial will be private.

