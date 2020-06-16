Mid Coast Hospital

George Alan Ward, born May 29 to Samantha Lynn (Dluzak) and Andrew George Louis Ward of Brunswick. Grandparents are Robert and Sheila Dluzak of Clearwater, Florida, and Tracy and Timothy Moore of Litchfield. Great-grandparent is Mary Holman of Bowdoin.

Finley Theodore Reed, born May 29 to Moriah Autumn Sargent and Kenneth Douglas Reed of Bath. Grandparents are Diane and James O’Hara of West Gardiner, Deborah Bryan of Bowdoin and David Reed of Lisbon. Great-grandparent is Lorraine Gregg of West Gardiner.

Beau Robert Barter, born May 29 to Cody Allen and Arielle Marie Barter of Bristol.

Ellie Marie Windsand Small, born May 30 to Derek Robert and Christina Marie Small of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Dori and Carl Fellman of Starks and Robert and Elaine Small of Durham. Great grandparent is Donna French of Illinois.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: