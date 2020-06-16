CAMDEN

Camden Public Library will host Ann Pollard-Ranco, an artist from the Penobscot Nation, at 6 p.m. Thursday for an online presentation about the significant role that indigenous art plays in environmental advocacy in Maine.

The Penobscot River Restoration Project and its ripple effects will be highlighted. The program will be held via the Zoom meeting platform. Email [email protected] to request a link to participate.

Pollard-Ranco began her career as a jewelry maker, collecting discarded pieces of glass and pottery along the banks of the Penobscot River and turning them into wire-wrapped pendants, earrings, bracelets and rings that also are wearable pieces of living history. Her art has evolved to highlight the Penobscot River Restoration Project and the broader relevance of land conservation in Maine. Pollard-Ranco consults on environmental and cultural topics and also teaches jewelry-making and traditional corn husk doll-making workshops.

For more details, visit librarycamden.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Missing out on summer travels and adventure? Join Michael Boardman at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a trip to visit the wildlife of Alaska’s north coast, during a free Zoom Online program.

Boardman is a wildlife artist and member of the Maine Master Naturalist program. In the spring of 2019, he was selected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to be the Artist-In-Residence at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He was flown to the coastal plain of the Arctic Refuge in June to spend two weeks at the Canning River Bird Camp, assisting the ornithologists there to study all the migrating birds breeding on the tundra.

In his presentation, Michael will share his unique experience in an extreme environment, with plenty of artwork and stories about how the avian life of the Arctic Refuge connects us all to that endangered landscape.

Boardman is known for his watercolor bird portraits and nature journal sketches. Numerous artist residencies have allowed him to connect art and science, including Acadia National Park, Hog Island Audubon Camp, Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve and most recently Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska in June of 2019.

Boardman will discuss his time in the Arctic Refuge, share stories and images, and answer questions. To find out how to participate, please go to yorkcountyaudubon.org.

• The Louise T. Graves Memorial Library will offer a Wine On-line with Maine & Vine event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

The hourlong event will feature tasting, information and trivia. Local shop owner Lani Dietz and guest sommelier Betsy Ross will guide online guests through the program with ideas, possible food and dessert pairings,and educational tidbits as we swirl our glass and sip.

Call the library to register by Tuesday at 967-2778.

PORTLAND

The American Heart Association’s 13th annual Go Red for Women Luncheon will be held virtually at noon Tuesday. The event normally draws more than 500 attendees for an afternoon of education and fundraising to support heart disease. The American Heart Association is currently funding over $1.1 million in cardiovascular research here in Maine.

This year’s virtual event will feature an interactive panel discussion sponsored by MaineHealth, where neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Ecker and cardiologist Dr. Dafina Pruthi will discuss heart and brain health during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the panel discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to hear heart failure survivor Shelly Afthim share her personal battle with heart disease.

This year’s luncheon is being led by Kimberly J. Twitchell, Maine Regional President, NBT Bank with Channel 8 WMTW anchor Kathleen Jordan emceeing the event. Blake Hayes of the Coast 93.1 morning show will be joining as well to conduct a live auction for a unique opportunity for the winner and three guests to meet the Director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Nirav Shah.

The program also will recognize the 2020 Crystal Heart awards distinguished honorees: Dr. Lucy Liaw, Research Scientist with Maine Medical Center Research Institute, and Michael Bourque, President and CEO of MEMIC.

For more information and to reserve a virtual seat, or to donate to the AHA, go to mainegoredluncheon.heart.org

AUBURN

Downeast Lakes Land Trust will present the discussion “Milfoil in Big Lake: What is it and how do we respond?” at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Facebook Live (@downeastlakes).

Guest speakers John McPhedran, of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and Roberta Hill of Lake Stewards of Maine will share about the recent discovery of variable-leaf milfoil in Big Lake, a wake-up call for the watersheds of the Downeast Lakes region, which are threatened with the invasion of exotic plant species. These unwanted species can cause irreparable damage to fisheries and native ecosystems, and they can be spread unintentionally on boats, float planes and even GORE-TEX waders.

The talk will include the planned response to the Big Lake infestation, as well as how to identify aquatic invasive plants, how to report outbreaks and how to avoid accidentally spreading these harmful species.

For more details, go to downeastlakes.org.

