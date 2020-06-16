Reunions
South Portland Class of 1948, 72nd Reunion, noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, Purpoodock Club, 300 Spurwink Ave., Cape Elizabeth. The cost is $10 and includes luncheon with items from a set menu. A cash bar also will be available. Reservation deadline is by Aug. 1 by calling JoAnne Freeman, daughter of Beatrice Dolan Potenzo, at (207) 885-0172 or email [email protected]
