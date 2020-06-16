BUXTON – A graveside service with the firefighter Last Alarm ceremony for Carol A. Sanborn, 81, who passed away on Mar. 30, 2020, will be held on Saturday June 20 at 10 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, Church Hill Road, Buxton. A fire department procession will bring Carol to her final resting place just prior to the service time. Please be mindful of Phase 2 reopening restrictions and distancing. The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

