NORWAY – Kendall A Libby, 91, born March 2, 1929 in Machiasport, Maine peacefully passed away June 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of John I. Libby and Sadie L. (Pettegrew) Libby. He leaves behind a loving wife of 70 years, Marjorie (Huntley) Libby. They lived in Scarborough for 47 years, raising their family, retiring and becoming snowbirds in Zephyrhills, Fla. for 10 years. He was predeceased by two brothers, John Libby, Jr. and Carroll Libby. He is survived by his brother Vance Libby of Connecticut, and his sister, Arlene (Libby) Kemble of Illinois.He is survived by six children, Kendall Libby, Jr. (Mok) of New Gloucester, Wade Libby of Gray, Timothy Libby (Vicki) of South Paris, Cheryl Cushman (Donald) of Citrus Springs, Fla., Beverly Richard of Bridgton, and Marjorie Libby (Charles) of Old Orchard Beach.He also leaves behind ten grandchildren;, nine great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.He became a strong believer in Jesus Christ 49 years ago. He was instrumental in the formation of two local churches: Royal Ridge Church of Scarborough and GraceChurch of Windham. He was a charter member of both and served for 10 years on the GraceChurch Board of Elders.Kendall enjoyed hunting with his sons, his son-in-law and his grandsons. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening and being with his family.Kendall served in the Marines from 1946-1948. For many years he worked at the Portland Stove Foundry and then SD Warren where he retired in 1991.A service will be held on Saturday, June 20, beginning with visitation at 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Celebration at GraceChurch, 628 Gray Rd. Windham. Everyone is welcome.Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers please consider donating to theMemory Care UnitMaine Veteran’s Home 477 High St.South Paris, ME 04281

