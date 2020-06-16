GRAY – Gregory H. Smart, 66, of Gray, passed away at home June 7, 2020 after a long illness.He was predeceased by his parents, John Murray Smart, Lucy Smart and brother John Smart Jr. He is survived by his wife Gail LaVallee Smart; daughters, Lucy Codrey (Trevor), Samantha Smart Strout (TJ); and three granddaughters, Madison and Kinley Codrey, Lillian Strout; beloved dog CC and bird Sweetie Pie.A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Saturday June 20, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Inn at Fogg Farm in Gray. See full obituary at Wilson Funeral Home.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous