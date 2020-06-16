FALMOUTH – Mrs. Kathleen Connor Hale, 82, of Falmouth passed away Saturday June 13, 2020, suddenly at Maine Medical Center.Mrs. Hale was born in Hartford, Conn. June 11, 1938 to the late Joseph Connor and Mary Foley Connor.Mrs. Hale enjoyed dining out with her family, ice cream, reading, birdwatching, playing cards, trivia, and music on the radio. She loved living in Maine, taking long rides along the coast with her husband, sightseeing, stopping for seafood, and visiting the botanical gardens in Boothbay. Her quick wit, sense of humor, and large holiday family gatherings will be greatly missed.Mrs. Hale is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Morris Hale; sons Morris Hale and Christopher Hale.Mrs. Hale is survived by her children Laura Chambers of Massachusetts, Amanda Sullivan of Massachusetts, Doug Hale and wife Tricia of West Virginia, Jeff Hale and wife Pam of South Carolina, Karen McLeod and husband Joseph of Maine; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Good Shepherd FoodBank of MaineP.O. Box 1807Auburn, ME 04211-1807

