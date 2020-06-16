BAR MILLS – Richard W. Emmons, 81, passed away on June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Buxton on March 12, 1939 and was also raised in Buxton. He attended schools in Buxton, graduated from S.D. Hanson High School and played on the Buxton Bull Dogs Basketball Team.After school, Richard joined the US Navy and served from 1956 – 1960. He served on the aircraft carrier USS Essex CVA9 amongst other duties.He worked as a stainless steel fabricator and welder for 50 years and worked for companies such as Pratt & Whitney in CT, Bliss in Portland and South Portland and Douglas Bros. in Westbrook.Richard had a love for racing and spent many years at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. He started building and owning race cars with his sons for several years. He went on to build race trucks for Thursday Nite Thunder, which his sons Randy and Ricky won Championships with. He also enjoyed taking his travel camper to other racetracks. His favorite NASCAR driver was Dale Earnhardt Sr.He and his wife purchased a camp in St. Albans and enjoyed family visits, sitting by outside fires, boating, and four-wheeling. He always enjoyed being around family and friends and loved being the life of the party.He was predeceased by a son, Ricky Emmons Sr.; and sisters, Shirley Garrigan and Beverly Meserve.Richard is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jeanne; son, Randy Emmons, stepsons, Tim, Shannon and Tobey Dorr; grandchildren, Travis, Ricky Jr., and Samantha, step grandchildren, Dillen and Lauren Dorr; great grandson- Lucas; brother Waldo Emmons and his wife June; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service officiated by Pastor Charles Storey with US Navy Honors, will be held at a later date amongst family at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

