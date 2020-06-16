PORTLAND/ROCKLAND – Joan Marie (Mobbs) Philbrick, 89, passed away on June 11, 2020, at Quarry Hill Assisted Living in Camden,after a battle with cancer and declining health. She was born on June 20, 1930 in Presque Isle, a daughter of Fred and Lillian (Currie) Mobbs.Joan grew up and was educated in Island Falls and attended Ricker College in Houlton. In 1951 she married Gerald, her husband of 69 years. They lived in Maine and then Connecticut before settling in Mars Hill, Maine, while raising their children. They moved to Portland to be near their daughters and lived there for many years prior to moving in 2014 to the Rockland area.Prior to retirement, Joan worked many years for a moving and storage company and a building supply company. Joan loved nothing more than her family and friends through the years. Joan and Gerald enjoyed travelling in their retirement; they also used their travels to research and document their genealogy. Joan’s other hobbies included reading books of all types, completing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, gardening and going for rides and early breakfast outings with Gerald. She loved decorating and caring for her homes. Christmas was always special in her home as she decorated extensively and always tried to find the perfect gifts. She loved animals – she adopted many cats but loved all pets as they always made her smile.She leaves behind Gerald C. Philbrick, her loving husband and best friend of Camden and daughters Sheila Smith (Paul Sobchuk) and Cathy Philbrick of Rockport. She is also survived by her beloved nephews, Terrence and Jeffrey, nieces, Virginia, Pamela Sue, Donna and Barbara and their families; a cousin, Roberta (Bobbie) Gacek and family. She leaves her dear friends Charlene Higgins and Carol Gray Kelley, friends who brought joy to Joan’s days.Joan was predeceased by her parents; a son, David; a sister, Dorothy; and son-in-law Scott SanbornJoan’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Quarry Hill Assisted Living team in Camden who took loving care of her. They would also like to thank JoAn and Anne of PALS for Living in Rockland, who cared for her so well, allowing her to remain at home longer. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Joan’s online guest book. A service will be held at a later date when we are able to gather again. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of flowers,please donate to:HART of Maine Adoption Center & Shelter for CatsPO Box 351Cumberland, ME 04021https://www.hartofme.org/ or:a charity of your choice

