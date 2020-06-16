Irene “Sylvia” Estabrook 1926 – 2020 FREEPORT – Irene “Sylvia” Estabrook, 93, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her beloved farm in Freeport – in the room she was born, surrounded by her caring family. Sylvia was born July 19, 1926, to Adelard “Red” Fournier and Irene Brewer Fournier. She was the oldest of three children and lived in the Freeport area her whole life. Sylvia graduated from Freeport High School in 1944 and started working for L.L. Bean. She married Harold in October of 1956 and together they shared a wonderful marriage – Sylvia being the BOSS! She worked for L.L. Bean for 40 years, ending her career as a supervisor of data entry. In 1984, she retired to care for her mother, as family was always at the center of her life. Though she never had children of her own, she was a wonderful role model and surrogate mother to many. Sylvia was dedicated to her church and her church family. She loved people and they loved her; attested to by the number that visited her during her last days. Sylvia was an advocate for all animals and was generous in her giving. Until recent years, traveling was a chance to explore with family and friends on amazing trips. She and Harold shared many adventures together. Among their most memorable was their Alaska trip, which entailed buying a camper for their dog Sammy and only using it once; as well as a trip to Ireland, where Sylvie kissed the Blarney stone, upside down, despite her fear of heights! Her love of the Maine outdoors led to building a camp on Lake Moxie, that is still enjoyed and cherished today by friends and family. She was definitely the matriarch of the family. Sylvia could be feisty; with a look that could keep everyone in line no matter their age. She was a frugal Mainer – especially with Harold’s purchases – but spoiled the rest of her family rotten. Even in her 90s she still had a sharp memory. Sylvia’s wealth of knowledge was rich- recounting the days of one room school houses and when everyone knew each other in town- but only revealing this history to her closest people. Sylvia always said, “Never grow old” but she did it with such grace and dignity. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Glenn and Kenneth “Bud” Fournier, and her loving husband Harold Estabrook, just 9 months ago. She leaves behind four sisters-in-law and many generations of nieces and nephews. The family would especially like to thank the loving and caring staff of Coastal Landing. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the Grove Cemetery in Freeport. Due to restrictions, attendees are requested to wear a mask and to practice social distancing at all services. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

