Juneteenth streaming show
8 p.m. June 19. State Theatre Facebook page.
Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, and it’s being honored with a local show on Friday night. Donations will be collected for Indigo Arts Alliance and Black Owned Maine (an online directory of black-owned businesses in Maine). You’ll see performances that were pre-recorded at an empty State Theatre by B. Aull, Rodney Mashia with Kaia Mac, Ali Ali and JanaeSound with Jubilee Choir.
