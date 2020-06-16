Juneteenth streaming show

8 p.m. June 19. State Theatre Facebook page.

Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, and it’s being honored with a local show on Friday night. Donations will be collected for Indigo Arts Alliance and Black Owned Maine (an online directory of black-owned businesses in Maine). You’ll see performances that were pre-recorded at an empty State Theatre by B. Aull, Rodney Mashia with Kaia Mac, Ali Ali and JanaeSound with Jubilee Choir.

