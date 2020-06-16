Emma Straub with Dave Patterson
7 p.m. June 25. On Zoom.
Portland Public Library invites you to a virtual spotlight lecture featuring author Emma Straub. Straub’s latest book is “All Adults Here,” and she’ll be discussing it with fellow writer Dave Patterson. Straub’s work has been published in 20 countries.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Library on Maine Street.
