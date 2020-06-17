Virtual Pet Walk
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 27. cgcmmaine.giv.sh/afbc
Here’s a chance to run, walk or jog a 5K with your very good boy or very good girl by your side. Set up a fundraising page and collect donations for The Center for Grieving Children and then choose your favorite route to log the distance. Post photos on the Facebook event page and do a good deed with your doggo.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Playground on Maine Street.
