Virtual Pet Walk

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 27. cgcmmaine.giv.sh/afbc

Here’s a chance to run, walk or jog a 5K with your very good boy or very good girl by your side. Set up a fundraising page and collect donations for The Center for Grieving Children and then choose your favorite route to log the distance. Post photos on the Facebook event page and do a good deed with your doggo.

Click here to see what else is happening in the Playground on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: