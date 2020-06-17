Racial Injustice: Reimagining Police and Public Safety
Noon. June 19. Via Zoom (please pre-register).
The University of Maine School of Law is kicking off a number of virtual public forums on Friday. The goal is to examine racism in laws and institutions and to discuss specific policies that could be implemented by local communities and government to facilitate change through law. This week’s features a panel of state and local leaders who will discuss specific laws, policies and resources.
