Melissa Etheridge

6 p.m. Saturday. melissaetheridge.com

Melissa Etheridge is getting back to doing what she loves best: playing music. Her Heal M.E. show will help raise money for opioid addiction, and she’ll likely play plenty of her signature tunes like “Come To My Window,” “I’m The Only One” and “Bring Me Some Water.” Etheridge’s regular streaming shows have been on hiatus since the death of her 21-year-old son Beckett last month as a result of opioid addiction, and in a message posted on social media and her website, she thanked fans for their love and support.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »