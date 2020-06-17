LYMAN – Jean C. Kimball, 89, of Alfred Road passed away Monday June 15, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Newton, Mass. August 16, 1930, the daughter of Thomas and Lillian Yelinek Kimball. Jeans family moved to Maine when she was a child. She attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy. She was first employed by the Webber Hospital in Biddeford. Then for over 36 years, she worked customer service for Saco and Biddeford Savings in Saco. She enjoyed the outdoors, making ceramics, basket weaving, cooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a member of the Annette Chapter #184 of Saco where she was a Past Matron. Jean is predeceased by two sons Thomas and David Kimball. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Bill Kimball Jr. of Lyman; a son Steve Kimball and wife Sheila of Del Valle, Texas; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Biddeford. Rev. Scott Cousineau will officiate. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.

Guest Book