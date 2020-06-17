Maurice “John” L. Powell 1930 – 2020 LISBON FALLS – Maurice “John” L. Powell, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, passed away on June 14, 2020, at CMMC in Lewiston. He was born on Matinicas Island, Maine on March 19, 1930 to Robert and Arvilla Powell, one of nine children. John lived much of his youth in Rockland, Maine. He served in the Army, Airforce and National Guard. In September of 1955 he married Annette Adams of Thomaston, Maine and together they had three sons, John and his wife Lorraine, Glenn and his wife Jackie, and Michael and his wife Rose Marie, and two grandsons, Ben Powell, and Cory Williams. In Rockland John was part of the JCs and worked on the Maine Lobster Festival. After moving to Lisbon Falls with his family to work as comptroller in the textile mill he was involved in many activities including leader of the Cub and Boy Scouts Troop 109, and greatly enjoyed fishing. John had many talents. He enjoyed creating art and reading and was a published author. He was involved in AA for many years and worked to help others. John was predeceased by his parents; brother Robert “Bud”, Walter, and Henry “Touser”. He is survived by sisters Helen Wall, Beulah Tweedy and Arvilla Collins, and brothers Douglas and Patrick Powell. John was very much loved by his family. We will miss him.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous