BUXTON – Leonard J. Cantin Jr., 65, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Buxton on June 14, 2020. He was born in Portland on Nov. 17, 1954, son of the late Leonard and Nancy (Waite) Cantin.He will always be remembered for his love of cars, fishing and camping, and going to flea markets and yard sales.For many years he was employed by Sebago Moc as a hand stitcher.He is survived by his sister, Pamela Ferrar of New Hampshire; and many dear friends.Burial will be private. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

