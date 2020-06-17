GORHAM – Norman L. Sullivan died Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was 77. Born Oct. 3, 1942, in Portland, he was the son of Darrell Sullivan and Louise “Kay” Cheney. He was a gregarious man, a straight shooter, who was always reliable. He loved his family and especially enjoyed playing card games with his family and friends. He spent many an evening around the dining room table trash-talking and frequently backing it up with excellent play.He met and enjoyed the company of many people during his life, through his many interests, hobbies, and activities. He especially loved astronomy, gardening, genealogy, and woodcrafts. He died with many a project in progress. He was a professional photographer and an amateur artist who dabbled in water colors. He was a trumpet player who played with the Westbrook City Band and the Chandlers Band for many years. Music was a large part of his life, and he was a fan of brass bands, such as the Canadian Brass and tenor singers, such as Pavarotti. He was known to often break into song over a game of cards, often to hilarious effect as he made up lyrics on the spot, occasionally bawdy. He was a bird enthusiast who kept many feeders and was a keen observer of bird visitors to his back yard. He loathed squirrels. He was a fan of cryptograms, word jumbles, and crossword puzzles, and loved to start his day with coffee and a copy of the Press-Herald. He was a member and former treasurer of the Maine Football Union.Despite living nearly all of his life in Maine, he was a lifelong Detroit sports fan, no matter how badly they played, which was usually. He also played in a fantasy football league for many years, no matter how badly his team played, which was usually. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed many hunting seasons in the woods of Moxie. He graduated from Deering High School in 1960 and was a member of the Rickety Rams alumni group. A highlight of each month was visiting with his fellow Rickety Rams over breakfast, until recent times when the meetings went online due to the coronavirus pandemic. He went to California with a buddy after high school and from there to Alaska until he went broke and returned home to Portland. He served in the United States Air Force, with postings to San Antonio, Texas and Holy Oak, Mass. He was a true patriot and a strong supporter of veterans. He would salute any U.S. flag he saw. During his early working years, he was general manager of Pizza Plus in South Portland, which was a time in his life he often reflected upon, as slinging pies brought him great joy. He ran Sullivan Photo and Train Center, which was started by his father as Sullivan Camera Craft in 1942 on Forest Avenue in Portland, following his father’s death until its closing in the mid-’90s. He introduced the train portion of the store, as he was a great fan of trains and a collector of model train cars. The store also sold Detroit sports fan gear, though buyers of that were few and far between (apart from him, of course). He later worked at Coveside Conservation Products, where he built bird houses until his retirement.He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association who received Birds & Blooms magazine. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Deering Lodge #183 in Portland.He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Arletta Sullivan; two daughters and sons-in-law, Janice Sullivan-Stoll and Matt Stoll of Birmingham, Ala., and Bonnie Sullivan and Jon Suggs of Tucker, Ga.; a grandson, Nicholas Stoll of Birmingham, Ala.; a sister, Jeannine Sullivan of Portland; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob Hill and Carol Rickett of Portland; nieces and nephews, Danny Hill of Portland, Derek Musteikis (and Loreta) of Standish, Kathleen Winde of Raymond, and Sherri Pawlak of Sanford; and numerous other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to The Wounded Warrior Project.

