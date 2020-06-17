SOUTH PORTLAND – Aaron Dimitrious Fontes left us all to soon. He lost his battle with mental health on June 4, 2020. He will forever be remembered as a father, brother, uncle, son, and friend.He was known by many as Fonzy or Porch. He was quick with a smart remark, that came with the knowing smirk. That smirk turned into a smile and his smile was contagious and memorable to everyone he met. He was loyal to a fault and would go out of his way to help any friend in need. He had an amazing work ethic and was remarkable in so many ways.He became a father early in life and had four children Arianna, Scottie, Lily, and Hunter. He loved all of his children very deeply even though he would sometimes grumble at the chaos of it all he would brag about them any chance he got.Aaron had a very large family, he was born to Carol Moore and Walter Fontes in New Bedford, Mass. and raised by Janet and William White in Maine. He had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Even his friends children lovingly called him Uncle Aaron.He was predeceased by both of his mothers, Carol Moore and Janet White, his father Walter Fontes, and brother Michael Fontes. He is survived by his children Arianna, Scottie, Lily, and Hunter; his father William White; and his siblings Keith Cook, Linda Rackliff, Peter White, and Robert White.A public celebration of his life will be held in South Portland at Thomas Knight Park on Father’s Day Sunday June 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. Please join us and share a story, a laugh, or a memory.In lieu of flowers,please donate to the:Prebble Street Resource Center in Aaron’s name

